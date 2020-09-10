Quiz: Name the opening-day goalscorers
Better late than never...the Premier League is back!
Somewhere a new player, a familiar face, a grizzled veteran or a fresh out of the academy rookie will be the hero in an empty stadium.
But how's your memory of opening-day goals from years gone by - or more to the point, the players who struck them most often?
A total of 41 players have scored at least three Premier League opening-day goals across their career - we're counting all goals scored on any opening Saturday since 1992. And yes, we're being pedantic and sticking to Saturdays only - no Friday night or Sunday games, thanks.
How many can you name? They're listed in alphabetical order. Play!
Can you name these opening day goalscorers?
