Dean Keates: Wrexham 'chipping away' at further signings

Reece Hall-Johnson is Wrexham's fourth signing ahead of the 2020-21 National League season

Wrexham manager Dean Keates is hopeful of adding more players to his squad this week after completing his fourth summer signing.

Former Northampton right-back Reece Hall-Johnson has agreed a one-year deal with the National League club.

Jamie Reckord, Elliott Durrell and Jordan Ponticelli have also signed with Keates confident of further arrivals.

"We're chipping away and optimistic over the next few days we may get one or two more in," Keates said.

"We'll just see how they develop. But we won't count our chickens before they hatch."

Hall-Johnson, 25, came through the ranks at Norwich City and having also played at Grimsby Town and on loan at Chester he spent last season with Northampton Town.

"He's had a Premier League upbringing and he's still only young," Keates added.

"I've spoken with people he's played under and with players that he's played with and he'll be a good addition for us.

"Last season he was a bit of a bit part player and now he wants to go and establish himself and be at a football club going forward and play week in, week out."

Wrexham's first team squad resumed training on 17 August after the 2019-20 regular season had ended early because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the National League's final standings decided on a points-per-game basis, Keates' side finished 19th having been involved in a battle to avoid relegation.

"We were more than confident that we would have stayed up off our own backs," Keates added.

"But it is what is is. We've come through it, last season's finished and the line's been written under it to say it's been done.

"We're looking to go forward now and getting ourselves as good as we can and as prepared as we can be, ready for the season ahead."