Reece Hall-Johnson: Ex-Northampton Town right-back joins Wrexham

Wrexham have signed Reece Hall-Johnson on a one-year contract, with the right-back becoming their fourth summer signing.

Hall-Johnson, 25, came through the ranks at Norwich City and was a member of the Canaries' FA Youth Cup-winning side in 2013.

He has also played for Grimsby Town and on loan at Chester and spent last season with Northampton Town.

"I can't wait to get started," Hall-Johnson said.

"It's been a long break for a lot of clubs, and I can't wait to get on the pitch and play some football.

"The team obviously wants to be in the top half of the table and wants to be promoted and that's what I want to achieve. I'm raring to go."

Wrexham have also signed Jamie Reckord, Elliott Durrell and Jordan Ponticelli ahead of the 2020-21 season.