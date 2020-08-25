England call-ups for Harry Maguire, Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips

From the section

Harry Maguire has been included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for next month's Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

There are first call-ups for Manchester City's Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and Leeds' Kalvin Phillips.

Maguire's trial is under way for an alleged incident with Greek police last week. He has pleaded not guilty.

Forward Danny Ings and goalkeeper Dean Henderson are also in the squad.

Midfielder Jack Grealish, who helped Aston Villa retain their Premier League status last season, has not been included in the 24-man squad.

Forward Raheem Sterling has been picked while his Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker has earned a recall.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leicester duo Ben Chilwell and James Maddison miss out through injury.

