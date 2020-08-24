Jordan Hugill: Norwich sign striker from West Ham

Hugill was on loan at QPR last season

Norwich City have signed striker Jordan Hugill from West Ham in a deal that could be worth £5m.

The 28-year-old English forward has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Canaries.

Hugill becomes the 10th signing of a busy summer for Norwich, who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

"To come here is brilliant for me and my family to get settled again and hit the ground running," said Hugill.

The former Preston striker spent last season on loan in the Championship with Queens Park Rangers and scored 15 goals in 41 appearances.

"I had my best scoring season in the Championship last year and I can only improve on that," Hugill added.

"That was playing mainly the full season injured as well. Now, I'm fully fit and raring to go and hopefully I can improve on the 15 goals I scored last year and maybe reach the 20 mark."