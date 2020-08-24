Irish Premiership: Former Stevenage man Ben Kennedy joins Crusaders

Kennedy (right) first joined Stevenage as a youth-team player in 2013

Crusaders have signed former Northern Ireland Under-21 international Ben Kennedy on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who can play in midfield or as a forward, was released by Stevenage at the end of last season.

He was at the League Two club for five years, making almost 200 appearances, and also had a loan spell at Newport County.

Kennedy has represented NI at youth level and won seven Under-21 international caps.

Crusaders finished third in the Irish Premiership last season and were 10 points behind champions Linfield when the campaign was curtailed with seven matches remaining.

Stephen Baxter's side have won the league title in three of the last five seasons.