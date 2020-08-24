Ryan Broom: Peterborough sign Cheltenham midfielder on a three-year deal

Ryan Broom began his career at Bristol Rovers but dropped into non-league before joining Cheltenham in 2018

Peterborough United have signed attacking midfielder Ryan Broom from Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee, on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old Welshman played 40 games in League Two last season, scoring eight goals as Cheltenham reached the play-off semi-finals.

Broom joined the Robins from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2018, and has 17 goals in 114 career appearances.

"[Ryan] has an abundance of energy," boss Darren Ferguson said.

"He has scored eight and assisted eight from midfield last season, he can also operate as a wing-back, although his preferred position is as a 10."

By coincidence, Broom's Posh debut could come against Cheltenham in the EFL Cup first round next month.

"I really enjoyed my time at Cheltenham and we were really unfortunate with the way it ended last season," Broom added.

"I had heard about the interest from Peterborough before so it is great that everything is completed now and I can't wait to get started."

