Nampalys Mendy: Leicester City midfielder signs two-year contract extension

Nampalys Mendy (right) made his Leicester debut against Manchester United in the Community Shield in 2016, before his first season with the club was disrupted by injury

Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy has signed a two-year contract extension until the summer of 2022.

Mendy, 28, joined Leicester from Nice in 2016 before rejoining the Ligue 1 side on loan for the 2017-18 season.

The Frenchman had been out of contract in June, but signed a short-term extension to cover the end of the restarted Premier League season.

"The more I've seen of him, the more impressed I've been," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers.

"To have someone with his experience, quality and maturity is a big boost for us, especially with European football next season."

Mendy has made 29 appearances for the Foxes in all competitions.