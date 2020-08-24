Jamie Mascoll: Bolton Wanderers sign ex-Wycombe Wanderers defender

Jamie Mascoll has yet to score in the English Football League

Bolton Wanderers have signed defender Jamie Mascoll on an initial one-year deal following his release by Wycombe Wanderers.

The 23-year-old, whose contract has an option for an additional 12 months, made nine appearances for Wycombe as they were promoted to the Championship.

He started his career with Charlton, but never played a league game.

"I think the style of play here at Bolton will suit me a lot," Mascoll told the club website.

