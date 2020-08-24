Theo Robinson: Port Vale re-sign striker on two-year deal

Theo Robinson scored twice in 14 appearances during a sixth-month stint with Port Vale in 2016

Port Vale have re-signed forward Theo Robinson on a two-year deal following his release by Southend United.

The 31-year-old began his career at Watford, before moving to Huddersfield in 2009 and then Millwall.

He went on to join Derby, for whom he scored 23 goals in 83 games, which also included a loan spell with the Rams.

Robinson, who spent last season on loan at Colchester, last played for Vale during a short period in the 2015-16 season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.