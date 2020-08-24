Lauren Perry: NI goalkeeper joins Forfar Farmington

Lauren Perry joined Blackburn Rovers from Linfield in October

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Lauren Perry has joined SWPL1 side Forfar Farmington from Blackburn Rovers.

Perry, 19, has won six international caps and moved to Rovers from Linfield in October.

Forfar finished seventh in the Scottish top flight last season.

"Lauren is a goalkeeper with so much talent and experience for such a young player, she is a fantastic shot stopper and is a real modern day goalkeeper," said Forfar head coach Ryan McConville.

Perry rose to prominence after making her senior international debut in September 2017, against former World Champions Norway at just 16 years of age.

After breaking into the Linfield first team and winning three NIFL Women's Premiership titles in as many years, Perry moved English Championship side Blackburn and featured in Rovers' FA Cup defeat by Liverpool.