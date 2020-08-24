Jacqueline Burns: Northern Ireland goalkeeper signs for Glentoran

From the section

Glentoran have announced the capture of Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns ahead of the Women's Premiership season.

Burns, 23, has won 10 international caps and was recently with Carson Newman University in the USA.

The Glens travel to Cliftonville on Wednesday in the opening night of the new campaign.

Caragh Hamilton is expected to return to the east Belfast club after a season away.

Glentoran won a the Irish Cup, League Cup and County Antrim Cup in a successful 2019 campaign.