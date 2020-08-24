Republic of Ireland: No Mark Sykes as Stephen Kenny names first squad

Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah both played under Stephen Kenny for the Republic's Under-21 side

Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah are in line for their senior Republic of Ireland debuts after being called into Stephen Kenny's first squad as manager.

Brighton's Molumby and Norwich City forward Adam Idah both played under Kenny for the Republic's Under-21 side.

The Republic face Bulgaria in Sofia on 3 September and host Finland three days later in the Nations League.

Oxford United's Mark Sykes, who has switched allegiance to the Republic from Northern Ireland, is not included.

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick will only be considered for the game against Finland after a foot injury, however Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne, Southampton's Michael Obafemi and Preston's Sean Maguire all miss out.

Crystal Palace's James McCarthy, Bournemouth's Harry Arter, Southampton's Shane Long and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan all return to the squad for the games in Sofia and Dublin, but Glenn Whelan is left out.

McGoldrick's Blades team-mate John Egan celebrates his new contract with the Premier League side by being named in the 23-man squad with fellow defenders Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, Enda Stevens and Lenihan.

Brighton's Aaron Connelly and Tottenham forward Troy Parrott, who will spend the upcoming season on loan at Millwall, are both included after previously working with Kenny at Under-21 level.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph, Mark Travers, Kieran O'Hara.

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan.

Midfielders: James McCarthy, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Conor Hourihane, Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady.

Forwards: Callum Robinson, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Shane Long, David McGoldrick (Finland game only).