Northern Ireland: Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery in Ian Baraclough's maiden squad

Joel Cooper moved from Linfield to Oxford United in July

Oxford United's Joel Cooper and Linfield's Shayne Lavery have been named in Ian Baraclough's first squad as Northern Ireland manager.

Northern Ireland travel to Romania in the Nations League on 4 September before hosting Norway three days later.

Captain Steven Davis is set to draw level with Pat Jennings' all-time record of 119 caps.

As expected, Mark Sykes is left out after declaring his intentions to play for the Republic of Ireland.

After being announced as Michael O'Neill's successor, Baraclough has opted for a blend of youth and experience for his maiden squad.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell celebrates his contract extension with Burnley and will be challenged by Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson for the starting goalkeeper's jersey.

The defenders also have a familiar look, with Jonny Evans and Stuart Dallas providing Premier League experience along with recently-relegated Craig Cathcart and Jamal Lewis.

Motherwell's Liam Donnelly misses out through injury but Corry Evans is set to reach 60 caps after recovering from a fractured skull sustained on duty with Blackburn Rovers in January.

Stoke City's Jordan Thompson is included with Cooper, who made the switch to League One side Oxford from Irish Premiership champions Linfield in July.

Lavery is joined by Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce and Kyle Lafferty, who all featured heavily under O'Neill.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson.

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Tom Flanagan.

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Jones, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Kennedy, Joel Cooper.

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Shayne Lavery.