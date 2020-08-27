Last updated on .From the section Celtic

David Turnbull (left) has scored once this season for Motherwell

Celtic have signed midfielder David Turnbull from Motherwell for a fee of around £3m - 14 months since a previous move for the 21-year-old collapsed.

He has signed a four-year contract with the Scottish champions.

Turnbull's move to the Glasgow club was halted in June 2019 after a medical indicated he required surgery on a knee injury.

He played only twice last season on his return from injury but has featured in Well's five games this term.

Turnbull has made 41 appearances overall since coming through the Fir Park youth system, scoring 16 goals, including one against Livingston this season.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be here, especially after what happened last year, and I'm ready to hit the ground running," Turnbull told the Celtic website external-link . "I feel I've started well this season and I want to carry that on."

Motherwell say the undisclosed fee "vastly exceeds" the club's previous record sale of Phil O'Donnell, also to Celtic, of £1.75m in 1994.

"From a football perspective, it is obviously sore to lose a player of his quality," said manager Stephen Robinson. "But that is the model at Motherwell. We develop players to go on to a higher level and he is another success story in that regard."