Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell, Turnbull, Morelos, Duffy, West Ham

Celtic, who had agreed a deal to sign David Turnbull from Motherwell before the midfielder required knee surgery last June, will complete the signing of the 21-year-old for £3m this week. (Scottish Sun)

Republic of Ireland centre-half Shane Duffy, who is expected to depart Brighton & Hove Albion and is the subject of interest from boyhood heroes Celtic, says Sean Roddy "aint got a clue" after his best friend said on social media that the 28-year-old prefers to join West Ham United. (Daily Record)

Rangers aim to re-open talks with Lille over Alfredo Morelos, who has been the subject of four failed bids from the French top-flight club, and it now appears unlikely the 26-year-old Colombia striker will play for the Ibrox side again after being dropped from the squad for Saturday's win over Kilmarnock having told manager Steven Gerrard he wants to leave. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is confident summer signings Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten can form a potent partnership after starting together ahead of Alfredo Morelos for the win over Kilmarnock. (The Herald)

Steven Gerrard insists Jon McLaughlin does not yet have the Rangers number one slot for keeps despite the summer arrival from Sunderland keeping his fourth clean sheet as Allan McGregor recovers from injury. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen face an anxious wait to discover whether Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn will be fit for Thursday's Europa League tie after the winger missed yesterday's 2-1 win against Livingston. (Press & Journal)

Hearts are in talks with 30-year-old New Zealand international defender Tommy Smith, who is a free agent after leaving Sunderland, as they seek cover following John Souttar's latest injury setback. (The Scotsman)

Celtic captain Scott Brown cannot wait for supporters to be allowed back into stadiums so his constant cajoling of team-mates will soon be drowned out. (The National)