Champions League final: Bayern's journey was 'crazy' - Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick was originally appointed as interim boss in November 2019

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick described his side's journey to Champions League glory as "crazy" after they beat Paris St-Germain in Lisbon.

It is Bayern's sixth European title and he also guided them to the Bundesliga and German League Cup this season.

Flick has been in charge of the side for 10 months and it is only the second time in Bayern's history they have claimed this domestic-European treble.

"I am proud of the team," said Flick, who replaced Niko Kovac in November.

"When I saw the headlines in November, all I read was that nobody is afraid of Bayern anymore. The development since then has been crazy.

"We deserved to win, because of the second half. You could already see in training at our winter camp in January that something big was growing. The team just has this overwhelming will to win."

Flick, who signed a new three-year contract in April, was launched into the air by his players at full time in celebration.

His impact has been remarkable considering it is his first job in Germany's top flight and he has emulated Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes, who landed the only other treble in 2013.

Sunday's victory means only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have been crowned European champions on more occasions than Bayern but the German giants became the first side in history to win every game en route to the title (11 wins).

Bayern Munich also became just the third side in Champions League history to hit the 500-goal mark in the competition, after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567).

Flick, who was assistant coach to Joachim Loew when Germany won the 2014 World Cup, added: "I've not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It's only right to celebrate when you win something. You have to have a party and I don't know when that party will end."

'Neuer showed he is the number one'

Manuel Neuer was part of Bayern Munich's 2013 squad that won the Champions League

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer lifted the trophy in an empty stadium in Lisbon but said the "joy was huge" after picking up his second European title with the club.

He was one of four players remaining from Bayern's last success in the competition in 2013 - a 2-1 win over domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund.

"That was what we deserved and what we wished for. It was really hard work," added Neuer.

The 34-year-old put in an impressive display and team-mate Thomas Muller, who was also part of the squad in 2013, believes he is the best keeper in the world.

"The mentality is superb and we have Manuel Neuer in goal, he showed he is number one," said Muller.

Former keeper Oliver Kahn says Neuer is the country's greatest-ever player in the position.

"Even though he isn't often kept busy all game, he's always there in the key moments. That's what makes a great goalkeeper," he told Sky Sports.

How the Bayern players reacted