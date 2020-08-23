Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves midfielder poised for Swansea City loan

Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White has won three caps for England at Under-21 level

Swansea City are set to sign Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan.

Gibbs-White made seven Premier League appearances during 2019-20 and has played over 50 games for Wolves.

The 20-year-old was in the England side, coached by Swansea boss Steve Cooper, which won the 2017 U-17 World Cup.

Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster, who were also in England's squad, spent last season on loan at Swansea.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you