Morgan Gibbs-White: Wolves midfielder poised for Swansea City loan

Morgan Gibbs-White has won three caps for England at Under-21 level

Swansea City are set to sign Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a season-long loan.

Gibbs-White made seven Premier League appearances during 2019-20 and has played over 50 games for Wolves.

The 20-year-old was in the England side, coached by Swansea boss Steve Cooper, which won the 2017 U-17 World Cup.

Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and Rhian Brewster, who were also in England's squad, spent last season on loan at Swansea.