Miralem Pjanic: Barcelona midfielder tests positive for Covid-19
Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club announced on Sunday.
The Bosnian, 30, is "feeling well", self-isolating at home and will travel to Barcelona in 15 days' time.
Pjanic is joining Barcelona from Serie A champions Juventus in a swap deal with Brazil international Arthur.
Barca, who finished the 2019-20 season without a trophy for the first time in 12 years, begin their 2020-21 La Liga campaign on 12 September.