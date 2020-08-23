Miralem Pjanic: Barcelona midfielder tests positive for Covid-19

Miralem Pjanic
Pjanic, right, celebrated winning his fourth Serie A title with Juventus in August

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club announced on Sunday.

The Bosnian, 30, is "feeling well", self-isolating at home and will travel to Barcelona in 15 days' time.

Pjanic is joining Barcelona from Serie A champions Juventus in a swap deal with Brazil international Arthur.

Barca, who finished the 2019-20 season without a trophy for the first time in 12 years, begin their 2020-21 La Liga campaign on 12 September.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you