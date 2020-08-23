Miralem Pjanic: Barcelona midfielder tests positive for Covid-19

From the section

Pjanic, right, celebrated winning his fourth Serie A title with Juventus in August

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for Covid-19, the Spanish club announced on Sunday.

The Bosnian, 30, is "feeling well", self-isolating at home and will travel to Barcelona in 15 days' time.

Pjanic is joining Barcelona from Serie A champions Juventus in a swap deal with Brazil international Arthur.

Barca, who finished the 2019-20 season without a trophy for the first time in 12 years, begin their 2020-21 La Liga campaign on 12 September.