Northern Ireland: Manager Ian Baraclough 'shocked and disappointed' to receive Sykes call

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he was "shocked and disappointed" to hear that midfielder Mark Sykes was switching allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

Former NI under-21 international Sykes, 23, called Baraclough over the weekend to inform him of his decision.

Baraclough, who announced his first senior squad on Monday for September's Nations League games against Romania and Norway, also revealed that he has spoken to Republic manager Stephen Kenny about Sykes' decision.

"I made the call (to Kenny), whether that call would have come back the other way I'm not sure," said Baraclough, who also confirmed that Kenny had talked with Sykes.

"We had a conversation, and that will remain private between us."

Sykes featured in three of former NI boss Michael O'Neill's senior squads but had never made an appearance, allowing him to make the switch.

He told the Oxford United website on Monday that his decision had been "really difficult" to make.

"I genuinely wish Northern Ireland all the best and know they will do well under their new manager, who I have worked with before and really like," Sykes said.

"The last few weeks have given me time to think about things and I have to do what my heart says.

"The Republic of Ireland are the team I have always dreamed of playing for and I have to try my best to achieve that. I am proud to have been involved with the Northern Ireland team, and have always given it my all, but I had to make a choice and it had to be now."

The former Glenavon man was a regular during Baraclough's time as under-21 boss.

Sykes played under Baraclough for Northern Ireland's under-21s

"I was shocked to take his call," admitted Baraclough.

"The conversation that developed was certainly not one that I was expecting, and one of big disappointment really.

"As a player that I've worked with at the under-21s, had a really good relationship with him, still got a good relationship with him.

"When you think about it really, if he'd have made a competitive appearance we wouldn't be talking about this situation and would you have a player on your hands that didn't really want to be there?

"I'm disappointed for all the coaches, managers, the people that have been involved in his development through all the age groups.

"I'm disappointed that he may have now taken a place of some other young kid who was coming through the system, and decisions had to be made and the other lad was maybe let go at a certain time."

New squad member Cooper 'flying' following Oxford move

Sykes' Oxford team-mate Joel Cooper was named in the squad having secured a move across the water following an impressive stint at Irish Premiership champions Linfield.

The 24-year-old winger is yet to make a senior international appearance, but was invited to train with the squad during their Euro 2016 campaign in France.

Although the move to League One undoubtedly improved his chances of international selection, Baraclough revealed that Cooper was under consideration for selection for Northern Ireland's scheduled Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia, which was due to be held in March.

"I think he's gone from strength-to-strength in the last year and a half," said the manager.

Cooper won back-to-back league titles with Linfield before moving to Oxford

"I've spoken to the staff at Oxford about how he's settled in, and he's come back flying.

"He has played a couple of friendly games, scored in those games and has hit the ground running."

Baraclough's first games, away to Romania before a home tie against Norway four days later, will of course be held behind close doors amid the ongoing pandemic.

The new manager has already indicated that he will not be attempting to reinvent a squad that enjoyed a successful period under O'Neill, and his first selection contained no shock omissions with the majority of players selected carrying considerable experience.

"I'm not looking to make sweeping statements about a new breed coming through," said Baraclough.

"The lads that have been selected in the squad know that there are young players that want to be selected in the squad and it's their job to ensure that they are in subsequent squads going forward."