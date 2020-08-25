Celtic quiz: Where are the Champions League class of 2018-19?

  • From the section Celtic
Champions League: Celtic v Ferencvaros
Venue: Celtic Park Date: 26 August Time: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Celtic continue their Champions League quest at home to Ferencvaros of Hungary in a one-off second-round qualifier on Wednesday.

Eleven players who featured in the Glasgow side's last group-stage campaign in 2018-19 have since moved on.

Can you name them all in two minutes? We've even thrown in their current clubs to help...

Celtic Champions League players - where are they now?

Score: 0 / 11
02:00
You scored 0/11
Copy and share link

Current clubPlayers

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you