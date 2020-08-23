Derry City: Europa League game in Lithuania against FK Riteriai will go ahead

Declan Devine's Derry side will travel to Lithuania for Tuesday's Europa League game

Derry City's Europa League qualifier away to FK Riteriai will go ahead after the League of Ireland club were given permission to travel to Lithuania.

Tuesday's game had been in doubt because of Lithuania's latest protective measures against Covid-19.

However, Derry City chief executive Sean Barrett said on Sunday that the game would take place.

"The team and a couple of essential personnel have been given permission to travel to Vilnius," said Barrett.

The club is organising a streaming service of the match which will be available to supporters.

The Lithuanian government had announced a 14-day quarantine for foreign visitors from countries including the UK and Republic of Ireland which led to the game being in doubt.