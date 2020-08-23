Sinisa Mihajlovic: Bologna manager tests positive for coronavirus

Sinisa Mihajlovic began his second spell as Bologna manager in January 2019

Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mihajlovic, 51, led the Serie-A side to a 12th-placed finish last season, during which he had treatment for leukaemia.

The Serb has since made a full recovery from cancer but remains in a high-risk group.

"Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines," the club said.

Bologna added that the club's youth players were tested for Covid-19 and all came back with negative results, while the first-team staff and players will have tests on Monday.