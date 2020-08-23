Ben Williams: Barnsley left-back suffers serious knee injury at training camp

Ben Williams made his league debut for Barnsley in a 4-0 win at Peterborough in October 2018

Barnsley left-back Ben Williams is facing an extended period out of action after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 21-year-old damaged an anterior cruciate ligament at a pre-season training camp at the St George's Park national football centre.

He played 21 games last season, the most recent against Stoke on 4 July.

"Absolutely gutted to have picked up an injury setback at such a bad time and be out for a while," Williams posted on his Instagram page.

"Staying positive and will be back stronger."

The club have yet to confirm how long the Preston-born Wales Under-21 international is expected to be sidelined.

But, following Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Crewe, head coach Gerhard Struber told BBC Radio Sheffield it was a "big injury".