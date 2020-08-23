Mark Sykes set to switch allegiance from Northern Ireland to Republic of Ireland

Media playback is not supported on this device Oxford United's Mark Sykes set to declare for Republic of Ireland

Midfielder Mark Sykes is set to switch his allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland, BBC Sport NI understands.

The Oxford United player was called up to three NI squads by then manager Michael O'Neill but did not play.

The 23-year-old, who moved to League One side Oxford in January 2019, won 11 Under-21 caps for Northern Ireland.

The NI and Republic of Ireland squads for September's Nations League matches will be named on Monday.

It is believed Sykes has informed the Irish FA (IFA) that he does not wish to be considered for selection for new boss Ian Baraclough's first two games in charge, away to Romania and at home to Norway.

The IFA is understood to be extremely disappointed with the decision, but will not be making any comment.

The former Glenavon midfielder, who played for Baraclough when he was the NI U21 manager, helped Oxford to the League One play-off final last season, scoring at Wembley in their defeat by Wycombe Wanderers last month.

He was this week given the number 10 shirt by Oxford, vacated by Ben Woodburn's return to Liverpool, after an impressive first full season at the Kassam Stadium.

He was first included in the senior NI squad in May last year and was in the squad named by O'Neill in March for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which was scheduled to be played on 26 March but will now take place on 8 October.

The Republic of Ireland face Bulgaria and Finland in the Nations League next month before their Euro play-off semi-final in Slovakia on 8 October.

The winners of those play-off games will meet in the final for a place at next summer's delayed Euro 2020 finals.