Peter Beadle: Barnet name ex-Newport and Hereford boss as new manager

Peter Beadle's playing career took him to clubs including Bristol City, Port Vale, Bristol Rovers, Watford and Gillingham

Barnet have appointed former Newport County and Hereford FC boss Peter Beadle as their new manager.

The 48-year-old replaces former head coach Darren Currie, who left with assistant Junior Lewis on 12 August.

Beadle led Hereford to league titles in all three of his full seasons in charge and the 2016 FA Vase final.

But he was sacked in September 2018 when the Bulls were 12th in National League North, and he has not held a managerial position since then.

Barnet confirmed his appointment on social media, but no details have yet been disclosed regarding Beadle's contract at The Hive.

The new National League season is due to begin on 3 October and run through until June 2021, though no fixtures have yet been confirmed.

Currie led the Bees to the National League play-off semi-finals last season, but they were then beaten 2-0 by Notts County.

Barnet had ended the campaign in seventh place on average points per game after the league was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.