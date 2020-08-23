Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Wolves and Newcastle target Arsenal defender

Maitland-Niles has represented England at age-group level

Wolves and Newcastle are both keen on Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is set to leave the Gunners.

The 22-year-old made 32 appearances for Arsenal last season and started the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

However, the Gunners are committed to rebuilding under manager Mikel Arteta and have told Maitland-Niles they are willing to listen to offers for him.

No bids have been made yet but it is understood a deal could be put together for an offer in the region of £20m.

Wolves and Newcastle are both understood to be interested in the England Under-21 international, while Everton are also thought to be considering whether to make a move.

Maitland-Niles has been with the Gunners since he was six and has a contract that runs to 2023.