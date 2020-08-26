Europa League - Prelim/Qualifying First Round
Aberdeen19:45NSÍ Runavík
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v NSI Runavik

By Tyrone Smith

Aberdeen training
Aberdeen have only played three times since March
Europa League first qualifying round: Aberdeen v NSI Runavik
Venue: Pittodrie Date: 27 August, 2020 Time: 19:45 BST
Aberdeen "will have to play their worst game ever" if NSI Runavik are to have any chance of progressing in the Europa League, says head coach Glenn Stahl.

The Faroese part-timers - who are fourth in their league after 17 games - thrashed Wales' Barry Town 5-1 in the preliminary round.

They are targeting an even bigger shock against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

"We will try to go to Aberdeen and do a performance that is good enough to crack Goliath," Stahl said.

"Will it be extremely tough? Yes. Will it be impossible? No. Much stranger things have happened in the world and on the football pitch.

"But Aberdeen have to play the worst game ever and we have to play the best game of our lives, but let's go for that."

While NSI Runavik are well into their season, Aberdeen have played just three times since March.

However, after consecutive wins over St Johnstone and Livingston, manager Derek McInnes says his side go into the single-leg tie in good spirits.

"The biggest advantage they have got is they are more match ready; the advantage we have is we play against a better level of opponent every week," McInnes said.

"But I do think a 90-minute game will always favour the underdog. The opportunity to put the game at risk is there and we have got to make sure we are on it from the start, with a solid performance."

Team news

A foot injury means Niall McGinn is "touch and go". The Northern Ireland winger missed the weekend win over Livingston and will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

Defender Andrew Considine returns from suspension, but midfielder Funso Ojo is banned after his red card against Rijeka last season. Craig Bryson is missing out with a calf strain.

What they said

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We are aware they have got some very good players, they have got a possession-based team, a very confident team, an experienced team, they have shown it already both domestically and in the last round."

Runavik manager Glenn Stahl: "My players can run, they can tackle, they are decent football players - we are not coming as tourists, we are going to do everything we can in our power. The only pressure we have is the pressure that we put on each other."

Can you name Aberdeen's European scorers?

Score: 0 / 41
03:00
You scored 0/41
HintAnswers

