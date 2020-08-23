Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Odsonne Edouard, Ryan Kent, Lyndon Dykes

Aston Villa are ready to test Celtic with a £30m bid for striker Odsonne Edouard. (Sun)

Leeds United are not giving up on their pursuit of Ryan Kent and will return this week with a £14m bid for the Rangers winger. (Sun)

Ferencvaros star Somalia has warned Celtic the Hungarian side will be no Champions League pushovers - and says next week's qualifying clash is a 50-50 tie. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo sets himself a goal target of "double-digit figures as a minimum" as he responds to praise from Ibrox legend Brian Laudrup. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian manager Jack Ross is happy to buck the trend and play with two up front as Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge work on a promising partnership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Steven Gerrard insists winger Brandon Barker has earned his chance to impress for Rangers. (Glasgow Times)

Former Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who could be called up by Scotland manager Steve Clarke next week, made a dream debut for QPR with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 friendly victory against AFC Wimbledon. (Sun)