Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Motherwell
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Motherwell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers65101101116
2Hibernian541082613
3Ross County62226608
4Celtic32107257
5St Mirren521235-27
6St Johnstone621347-37
7Dundee Utd621348-47
8Aberdeen32013216
9Kilmarnock61239905
10Livingston612359-45
11Hamilton510429-73
12Motherwell502325-32
