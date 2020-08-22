Leicester City take control of Leicester City Women

Leicester City Women player Lachante Paul
Leicester finished sixth in last season's Women's Championship

Premier League side Leicester City have bought Leicester City Women and turned the Championship team into a full-time professional club.

Leicester City Women, who were formed independently in 2004, finished sixth last season at the end of a campaign cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Twelve players have been retained, alongside general manager Jade Morgan and squad manager Jonathan Morgan.

"This is a really proud day," said chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

"The introduction of a women's team embedded within the club has been an ambition of ours for some time and today it can start to be realised."

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha
Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's was named as chairman of Leicester City in August 2019

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you