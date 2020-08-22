Alfredo Morelos made omission 'easy', says Rangers' Steven Gerrard

Ryan Kent (left) scored Rangers' second in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock

Alfredo Morelos "made it easy" for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to leave the striker out of their 2-0 win against Kilmarnock.

Last season's top scorer was not even on the bench as Gerrard's men moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Morelos, 24, has been the subject of an unsuccessful Lille bid of around £16m and has scored twice this season.

"I only want players who are hungry for the shirt," said Gerrard.

"If I see people who are not focused or who have taken their eye off the ball and not really, really hungry to get this football club results, I have to make easy decisions and Alfredo made it easy for me this week."

Kemar Roofe scored Rangers' opener against winless Kilmarnock and fellow summer signing Cedric Itten also started in attack.

Ryan Kent netted the Ibrox side's second.

"We need players who work hard every single day and who are ready and focused for the challenges coming up," added Gerrard.

"I want it to be difficult in every position. I want two good players in every position fighting for their places.