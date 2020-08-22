Europa League tie cancelled for second time as Kosovan side fail to take pitch

A Europa League qualifier between FC Prishtina and Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar was called off for the second time on Saturday when the Kosovan side failed to take to the pitch for kick-off.

The original game, scheduled for last Tuesday, was called off after eight Prishtina players tested positive for Covid-19 as they arrived in Gibraltar.

The Red Imps were set to claim an automatic 3-0 win but, under new Uefa rules, Prishtina registered new players on loan from rival clubs for the rescheduled game.

Lincoln tweeted a picture of their players and match officials waiting on the pitch in Gibraltar before issuing a statement saying the preliminary-round qualifier had been cancelled by Uefa.

However confusion surrounds the decision, with Prishtina claiming the match was "cancelled by the Gibraltar authorities and not Uefa".

On Friday, the Kosovan club had tweeted a picture of their players training on the Red Imps pitch, with a message hoping that their Covid-19 tests came back negative on Saturday.

"The matter has now been referred to the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for them to make a final decision on how the situation is resolved," Lincoln said in a statement. "The club waits patiently on their decision."