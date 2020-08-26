Europa League: Coleraine trio to miss Maribor qualifier

Curtis Allen helped Coleraine to their victory over La Fiorita last week

Coleraine will be without Curtis Allen, Steven Douglas and Jamie Glackin for their Europa League first qualifying round game against Maribor in Slovenia.

Striker Allen and defender Douglas miss out because of work commitments while winger Glackin remains injured.

Bannsiders captain Lyndon Kane is looking forward to taking on a Maribor side with a proven pedigree.

"You are testing yourself against big players who have played in the Champions League group stage," he said.

"We have a glamour tie in Slovenia - it was something we we working to do and it is a big driving factor for us," said the defender.

The Irish Premiership side secured a meeting with Maribor after claiming their first win in the competition last week.

James McLaughlin struck late at the Showgrounds to clinch a 1-0 victory over San Marino's La Fiorita in the preliminary round.

Overcoming La Fiorita was a major achievement for the team while European participation and progress also brings with it a big financial windfall for the club.

"It was my first game in Europe so to play in the game was special for me. It was a surreal experience and to get the victory was unbelievable," said Kane.

"I'm delighted about it - it's something I probably never thought I would be able to do so to say that I've done it is very special

"We are a small provincial club and money like that is massive for us. I'm so happy for the club as they looked after each and every player during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Hopefully we will use the money in the right way to push the club forward in the coming years."