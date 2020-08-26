Europa League - Prelim/Qualifying First Round
NK Maribor19:45Coleraine
Venue: Ljudski vrt

Europa League: Coleraine trio to miss Maribor qualifier

Curtis Allen helped Coleraine to their victory over La Fiorita last week
Curtis Allen helped Coleraine to their victory over La Fiorita last week

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app

Coleraine will be without Curtis Allen, Steven Douglas and Jamie Glackin for their Europa League first qualifying round game against Maribor in Slovenia.

Striker Allen and defender Douglas miss out because of work commitments while winger Glackin remains injured.

Bannsiders captain Lyndon Kane is looking forward to taking on a Maribor side with a proven pedigree.

"You are testing yourself against big players who have played in the Champions League group stage," he said.

"We have a glamour tie in Slovenia - it was something we we working to do and it is a big driving factor for us," said the defender.

The Irish Premiership side secured a meeting with Maribor after claiming their first win in the competition last week.

NK Maribor v Coleraine live on BBC Sport website and app

James McLaughlin struck late at the Showgrounds to clinch a 1-0 victory over San Marino's La Fiorita in the preliminary round.

Overcoming La Fiorita was a major achievement for the team while European participation and progress also brings with it a big financial windfall for the club.

"It was my first game in Europe so to play in the game was special for me. It was a surreal experience and to get the victory was unbelievable," said Kane.

"I'm delighted about it - it's something I probably never thought I would be able to do so to say that I've done it is very special

"We are a small provincial club and money like that is massive for us. I'm so happy for the club as they looked after each and every player during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Hopefully we will use the money in the right way to push the club forward in the coming years."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th August 2020

  • NK MariborNK Maribor19:45ColeraineColeraine
  • KairatKairat15:00NoahNoah
  • OrdabasyOrdabasy15:00FC BotosaniFC Botosani
  • VentspilsVentspils15:00Dinamo-AutoDinamo-Auto
  • Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja Luka15:30Sutjeska NiksicSutjeska Niksic
  • Nomme KaljuNomme Kalju15:30NS MuraNS Mura
  • Teuta DurrësTeuta Durrës15:30Beitar JerusalemBeitar Jerusalem
  • Dinamo MinskDinamo Minsk16:00Piast GliwicePiast Gliwice
  • Lincoln Red ImpsLincoln Red Imps16:30Union Titus PétangeUnion Titus Pétange
  • AlashkertAlashkert17:00RenovaRenova
  • Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol17:00SaburtaloSaburtalo
  • Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt17:00Kauno ZalgirisKauno Zalgiris

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you