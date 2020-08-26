Europa League: Motherwell v Glentoran preview & team news

Former Motherwell player Gael Bigirimana returns to Fir Park with Glentoran

Europa League first qualifying round: Motherwell v Glentoran Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: 27 August, 2020 Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live on the BBC Scotland website and app

Motherwell host Glentoran in the Europa League second qualifying round both looking to end inauspicious recent records in European competition.

The hosts qualified for the first time in six years by finishing third in a Scottish Premiership season cut short by Covid-19.

Glentoran have failed to negotiate two rounds of European competition since 1973-74.

That season, though, they reached the Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals.

Expectations are lower these days for the side who finished fifth in the NIFL Premiership but qualified after beating Ballymena United 2-1 in their national cup final.

They have already edged past Faroe Islands side HB Torshavn thanks to a Robbie McDaid goal.

Motherwell have themselves not won home or away in five ties since beating Norwegians Aulesund before losing to Denmark's Odense in the Europa League play-off round in 2010.

Stephen Robinson's side also have to end a run of six games without a win - five this season - if they are to progress this time round.

Motherwell have never faced Northern Irish opposition previously but suffered a shock defeat in their last tie with a British Isles side, beaten 1-0 by Welsh side Llanelli in the 2009-10 Europa League before progressing on aggregate thanks to a 3-0 home win.

Glentoran have played Scottish opposition three times in European competition, losing to Partick Thistle, Rangers and Dundee United.

Team news

David Turnbull did not train with his Motherwell team-mates as talks continue over a potential move to Celtic and it remains unclear if the midfielder will play any part in the match.

But striker Jermaine Hylton and midfielder Sherwin Seedorf should shake off knocks picked up at the weekend. Goalkeeper Scott Fox, Liam Donnelly, Nathan McGinley, Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne remain out.

Two new Glentoran signings, ex-Motherwell midfielder Gael Bigirimana and Gibraltar goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, made starting debuts in the Glens' 1-0 home win over HB Torshavn in the last round, while additional new recruits Luke McCullough and Jamie McDonagh came off the bench.

January signing Seanan Clucas, who was cup tied for the Irish Cup winners' semi-final and final victories last month, impressed in midfield, where the Glens will still be without long-term injury victim Hrvoje Plum.

What they say

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I think I've worked with 90% of the Glentoran players at some stage with the Northern Ireland set-up. What they are is group of guys with a point to prove. They are a team we will give the utmost respect to.

"A lot of them have come back from England for various reasons - injuries, bad luck, bad timing - but there's talent there."

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott: "Motherwell are clearly favourites, but it's 11 men against the other 11 men and, if we are on top of our game and catch them on a slightly off day, we are quite capable of getting a result.

"We are in good condition, not prime condition as we might be in the middle of a season, but as ready as we could be. There are some ways we can target them and hurt them."