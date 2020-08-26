Europa League - Prelim/Qualifying First Round
Motherwell19:45Glentoran
Venue: Fir Park

Europa League: Motherwell v Glentoran preview & team news

Former Motherwell player Gael Bigirimana returns to Fir Park with Glentoran
Former Motherwell player Gael Bigirimana returns to Fir Park with Glentoran
Europa League first qualifying round: Motherwell v Glentoran
Venue: Fir Park, Motherwell Date: 27 August, 2020 Time: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live on the BBC Scotland website and app

Motherwell host Glentoran in the Europa League second qualifying round both looking to end inauspicious recent records in European competition.

The hosts qualified for the first time in six years by finishing third in a Scottish Premiership season cut short by Covid-19.

Glentoran have failed to negotiate two rounds of European competition since 1973-74.

That season, though, they reached the Cup Winners' Cup quarter-finals.

Expectations are lower these days for the side who finished fifth in the NIFL Premiership but qualified after beating Ballymena United 2-1 in their national cup final.

They have already edged past Faroe Islands side HB Torshavn thanks to a Robbie McDaid goal.

Motherwell have themselves not won home or away in five ties since beating Norwegians Aulesund before losing to Denmark's Odense in the Europa League play-off round in 2010.

Stephen Robinson's side also have to end a run of six games without a win - five this season - if they are to progress this time round.

Motherwell have never faced Northern Irish opposition previously but suffered a shock defeat in their last tie with a British Isles side, beaten 1-0 by Welsh side Llanelli in the 2009-10 Europa League before progressing on aggregate thanks to a 3-0 home win.

Glentoran have played Scottish opposition three times in European competition, losing to Partick Thistle, Rangers and Dundee United.

Team news

David Turnbull did not train with his Motherwell team-mates as talks continue over a potential move to Celtic and it remains unclear if the midfielder will play any part in the match.

But striker Jermaine Hylton and midfielder Sherwin Seedorf should shake off knocks picked up at the weekend. Goalkeeper Scott Fox, Liam Donnelly, Nathan McGinley, Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne remain out.

Two new Glentoran signings, ex-Motherwell midfielder Gael Bigirimana and Gibraltar goalkeeper Dayle Coleing, made starting debuts in the Glens' 1-0 home win over HB Torshavn in the last round, while additional new recruits Luke McCullough and Jamie McDonagh came off the bench.

January signing Seanan Clucas, who was cup tied for the Irish Cup winners' semi-final and final victories last month, impressed in midfield, where the Glens will still be without long-term injury victim Hrvoje Plum.

What they say

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I think I've worked with 90% of the Glentoran players at some stage with the Northern Ireland set-up. What they are is group of guys with a point to prove. They are a team we will give the utmost respect to.

"A lot of them have come back from England for various reasons - injuries, bad luck, bad timing - but there's talent there."

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott: "Motherwell are clearly favourites, but it's 11 men against the other 11 men and, if we are on top of our game and catch them on a slightly off day, we are quite capable of getting a result.

"We are in good condition, not prime condition as we might be in the middle of a season, but as ready as we could be. There are some ways we can target them and hurt them."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th August 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you