Europa League: FK Riteriai v Derry City (Tue)

Declan Devine's Derry side are in Lithuania for Tuesday's Europa League game

How to follow: Live audio coverage on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Foyle FM

Derry City manager Declan Devine has described Tuesday's Europa League first round qualifying tie against Lithuanian side FK Riteriai as "bigger than any cup final I've been involved in".

The match will be played behind closed doors in the country's national stadium, with a 17:00 BST kick-off.

"It's a huge game because of the money that is involved, plus who you might draw in the next round," said Devine.

"In a one-off game it's so important you don't give anything careless away."

The game was only finally given the go-ahead on Sunday after the League of Ireland club were given permission to travel to Lithuania.

The fixture had been in doubt because of Lithuania's latest protective measures against Covid-19.

'High intensity and focus'

"It's going to be unusual but we fought so hard to get into this competition that we want to stay here," added the Derry City boss.

"Our travel went well, we have trained really well and we have been well looked after in the hotel so we have no excuses - we have to go out and perform.

"We must start the game with a high intensity and focus and we have to be at our best but I have full belief in the players that if we perform to the levels we are capable of there is no reason why we can't continue our journey in Europe this season."

Experience and technically good

Devine and his players have studied their opposition and are aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

"We have watched them a lot over the last couple of weeks and while they are not doing too well in their own league they have a lot of internationals in their team - a few players who have over 25 caps and a lot of Under-21 international players so they are well experienced," he said.

"They knocked St Johnstone out a couple of years ago so they have a good pedigree. They are a tall side and will be technically good with the ball.

"We have watched them and targeted where we think we can have a bit of joy."