Europa League - Prelim/Qualifying First Round
FK Riteriai17:00Derry City
Venue: LFF Stadionas

Europa League: FK Riteriai v Derry City (Tue)

Declan Devine returned for a second spell as Candystripes manager last year
Declan Devine's Derry side are in Lithuania for Tuesday's Europa League game

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live audio coverage on the BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Foyle FM, followed by match report

Derry City manager Declan Devine has described Tuesday's Europa League first round qualifying tie against Lithuanian side FK Riteriai as "bigger than any cup final I've been involved in".

The match will be played behind closed doors in the country's national stadium, with a 17:00 BST kick-off.

"It's a huge game because of the money that is involved, plus who you might draw in the next round," said Devine.

"In a one-off game it's so important you don't give anything careless away."

The game was only finally given the go-ahead on Sunday after the League of Ireland club were given permission to travel to Lithuania.

The fixture had been in doubt because of Lithuania's latest protective measures against Covid-19.

'High intensity and focus'

"It's going to be unusual but we fought so hard to get into this competition that we want to stay here," added the Derry City boss.

"Our travel went well, we have trained really well and we have been well looked after in the hotel so we have no excuses - we have to go out and perform.

"We must start the game with a high intensity and focus and we have to be at our best but I have full belief in the players that if we perform to the levels we are capable of there is no reason why we can't continue our journey in Europe this season."

Experience and technically good

Devine and his players have studied their opposition and are aware of their strengths and weaknesses.

"We have watched them a lot over the last couple of weeks and while they are not doing too well in their own league they have a lot of internationals in their team - a few players who have over 25 caps and a lot of Under-21 international players so they are well experienced," he said.

"They knocked St Johnstone out a couple of years ago so they have a good pedigree. They are a tall side and will be technically good with the ball.

"We have watched them and targeted where we think we can have a bit of joy."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you