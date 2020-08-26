Europa League - Prelim/Qualifying First Round
Valletta FCValletta FC19:00Bala TownBala Town
Venue: Ta' Qali National Stadium

Andy Mangan in action against Tre Fiori
Bala beat Tre Fiori 1-0 in their last Europa League game in 2018 but lost 3-1 on aggregate

Manager Colin Caton says Bala Town need to make amends for their last Europa League campaign.

Bala face Malta's Valletta in the first qualifying round on Thursday.

Bala were knocked out by Tre Fiore of San Marino in the preliminary round in 2018, thanks to a 3-0 away leg loss.

"We had a lot of stuff said about us the last time we qualified and played Tre Fiori of San Marino and it was rightly so that we got criticised," Caton said.

"We weren't good enough and gave away two silly mistakes and they just parked the bus and they were hard to break down.

"We can't afford to make the mistakes that we've made in away legs, so it's crucial that everybody is switched on.

"It's crucial that we perform and deliver - it's no good talking about it. We're due a bit of luck.

"We've worked so hard to get to this position and we don't want to be just happy qualifying for the Europa League."

European target

The Lakesiders qualified for Europe after they finished third in the curtailed 2019-20 Cymru Premier season and this will be their sixth season in the Europa League.

Bala will looking to advance beyond the first qualifying round for the first time, having come close against Estonia's Levadia Tallinn in 2013 and FC Differdange of Luxembourg two years later.

"We've never won away in Europe," Caton told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've been close and we've been within seconds of going through and within six inches of going through.

"Getting a win in Valletta would most probably be the best result Bala has ever had."

Fellow Cymru Premier side Newtown beat Valletta over two legs in the competition during the 2015-16 season but the current Maltese side has no survivors from that team.

