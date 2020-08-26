The New Saints v MSK Zilina (Thu)

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe says there is determination to do well in the Europa League qualifiers after last season's disappointment.

Saints host MŠK Žilina of Slovakia in the first qualifying round on Thursday.

The 13-time Welsh champions had to settle with second in the Cymru Premier and a Europa League spot after the 2019-20 season was halted.

"We're going into the Europa in a position where we haven't been for many, many years," Ruscoe said.

"It's a bit of a different proposal for us, but because we've had so long off and because we finished second there's a determination and a grit in the squad.

"The players look hungry and sharp and I've no doubt they will give it 100% and we will do ourselves proud."

Saints have appeared in the Europa League qualifiers in the last two seasons, but that was only after exiting the Champions League qualifiers.

Home help

But this season's qualifiers will be played over a single leg due to Covid-19 and Ruscoe is pleased they have been drawn at home and able to play at Park Hall.

"If we'd have had the choice it would always have been to play at Park Hall," Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got a chance, we're at home. We're strong at home and teams don't like coming here.

"We're not taking them lightly. They've got experience in European competition and have had some scalps over the years that were probably way beyond their level.

"It's tough, all European competitions are tough but we'll be giving our maximum."

Ruscoe has signed striker Louis Robles from Bala Town, midfielder Leo Smith from Caernarfon Town and defender Ryan Astles from Southport.

"They're really good additions to the squad and you know when you've made good signings because of how the other players react," Ruscoe added.