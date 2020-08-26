Europa League - Prelim/Qualifying First Round
The New Saints18:30MSK Zilina
Venue: Park Hall

The New Saints v MSK Zilina (Thu)

Europa League trophy

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe says there is determination to do well in the Europa League qualifiers after last season's disappointment.

Saints host MŠK Žilina of Slovakia in the first qualifying round on Thursday.

The 13-time Welsh champions had to settle with second in the Cymru Premier and a Europa League spot after the 2019-20 season was halted.

"We're going into the Europa in a position where we haven't been for many, many years," Ruscoe said.

"It's a bit of a different proposal for us, but because we've had so long off and because we finished second there's a determination and a grit in the squad.

"The players look hungry and sharp and I've no doubt they will give it 100% and we will do ourselves proud."

Saints have appeared in the Europa League qualifiers in the last two seasons, but that was only after exiting the Champions League qualifiers.

Home help

But this season's qualifiers will be played over a single leg due to Covid-19 and Ruscoe is pleased they have been drawn at home and able to play at Park Hall.

"If we'd have had the choice it would always have been to play at Park Hall," Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got a chance, we're at home. We're strong at home and teams don't like coming here.

"We're not taking them lightly. They've got experience in European competition and have had some scalps over the years that were probably way beyond their level.

"It's tough, all European competitions are tough but we'll be giving our maximum."

Ruscoe has signed striker Louis Robles from Bala Town, midfielder Leo Smith from Caernarfon Town and defender Ryan Astles from Southport.

"They're really good additions to the squad and you know when you've made good signings because of how the other players react," Ruscoe added.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 27th August 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you