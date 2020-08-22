Marley Watkins: Aberdeen sign striker on loan from Bristol City

Watkins has made 27 appearances for Bristol City, scoring three goals

Aberdeen have signed former Inverness striker Marley Watkins on loan from Bristol City.

The 29-year-old, who won the Scottish Cup with the Highland side in 2015, joins on a short-term deal to January.

With strikers Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main and Ryan Edmondson all out injured, Watkins will provide cover up front for Aberdeen.

"I'm really pleased to get a player of Marley's quality and experience to the club," said manager Derek McInnes.

"Having tried hard to get him here previously I'm really pleased to now have the opportunity to work with him and I'm sure he will do well for us."

Watkins, a Welsh international, is available to face Livingston tomorrow, subject to clearance.

After leaving Inverness in 2015, Watkins joined Barnsley where he spent two seasons, before signing for Bristol City in 2018.

He has scored three times in 27 appearances for the English Championship club.

