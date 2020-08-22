John Souttar: Hearts defender suffers 'relapse' of achilles injury

Souttar initially ruptured his achilles against Rangers in January

Hearts say defender John Souttar has suffered a "relapse" in his recovery from an achilles injury.

The 23-year-old ruptured his achilles tendon against Rangers in January, having previously spent nine months out with the same injury.

Hearts can return to training on Monday, and the club say Souttar will have a scan to assess the damage.

The Tynecastle side begin their Championship campaign against Dundee on 17 October.

The injury means Souttar, who has two Scotland caps, is unlikely to be named in head coach Steve Clarke's squad this week for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.