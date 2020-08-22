Joe Murphy: Tranmere Rovers re-sign veteran goalkeeper

Joe Murphy
Joe Murphy won promotion from League Two with Bury in 2018-19

Tranmere have re-signed goalkeeper Joe Murphy on a one-year contract.

The 39-year-old began his career with Rovers, representing them in the 2000 League Cup final defeat by Leicester.

Former Republic of Ireland international Murphy spent last season with Shrewsbury Town, making 12 appearances in all competitions.

"His character in the dressing room and the experience he has got, it is only going to help the football club," said Rovers boss Mike Jackson.

