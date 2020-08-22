Charlton Athletic fans occupy boardroom in protest at The Valley

Around 80 Charlton fans gained access to The Valley, and some occupied the boardroom in a protest aimed at owners East Street Investments and the English Football League

A group of Charlton Athletic fans have occupied the boardroom at The Valley to protest against the English Football League's ownership rules.

The Addicks were bought by East Street Investments in January, but the takeover of the club was rejected by the EFL earlier this month.

A group called FansForFans organised a peaceful demonstration outside the stadium on Saturday morning.

Around 80 gained access to the ground and some entered the boardroom.

Police attended the stadium in south-east London, but the Metropolitan Police said no offences were reported and no arrests were made.

The force added it was liaising with staff at the ground to resolve the incident.

Charlton Athletic have been contacted for a response.

Tahnoon Nimer and Matt Southall were behind ESI's takeover of Charlton in January, but Manchester-based businessman Paul Elliott stepped in to buy ESI in June.

Fans in the boardroom displayed a large picture of a £1 coin, along with a banner reading 'Our pound is bigger and better than yours #ESIout'.

Nimer and Southall reportedly paid £1 to buy the club from previous owner Roland Duchatelet, who still owns The Valley and the club's training ground.

A Charlton supporter who was part of the occupation told BBC Sport that FansForFans wanted the EFL to change their ownership regulations.

"A club of Charlton's stature and history has been passed around for £1," Darren New said.

"These people have no intention of doing good for the club.

"We have no leadership and no ownership of any sort that we recognise. We are saying to ESI and the EFL that we are not accepting this any longer."

New said he expected the occupation of the boardroom to end on Saturday evening.

The EFL has said its board has started to consider medium to long-term changes to its owners' and directors' test following concerns raised by clubs.

Ownership of Addicks yet to be resolved

The ownership of Charlton has been mired in controversy since Duchatelet sold the club to ESI at the start of the year.

Business partners Nimer and Southall fell out over proposed investment soon after assuming control of the club, and Nimer removed Southall from the position of executive chairman.

Elliott subsequently bought ESI, yet lawyer Chris Farnell admitted in a court case last month that the sale had not been completed.

Elliott and Farnell both had their applications to take over the League One club rejected on 7 August, when the EFL said three individuals were "subject to a disqualifying condition".

Police were called to Farnell's offices in Hale, Greater Manchester, earlier this month after a number of Charlton supporters gained entry and demanded answers about the running of the club.

Farnell was informed on 12 August that his status as Charlton's solicitor had been terminated.

Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard, who is based in the United States, is in talks with various elements of Charlton's complicated ownership structure in an effort to bring all the strands of the club together as part of one deal.