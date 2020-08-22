Angelino: Barcelona interested in Man City defender

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Angelino
Angelino played 18 games for RB Leipzig last season

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City defender Angelino.

The 23-year-old Spanish full-back has just returned from a six-month loan spell at RB Leipzig, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He joined City in 2014, left for PSV Eindhoven in 2018 and returned to City last summer after they triggered a £5.3m buy-back clause.

Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for City last season before moving to Germany.

The deal with Leipzig contained a 30m euro (£27m) option to buy and it is understood City would be looking for a similar sum from Barcelona, who are trying to reshape their squad under new boss Ronald Koeman following their 8-2 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich this week.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you