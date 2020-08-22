Claire Emslie: Everton sign Scotland forward on loan from Orlando Pride

Claire Emslie
Claire Emslie played for Scotland at the 2019 World Cup

Everton have signed Scotland forward Claire Emslie on loan from Orlando Pride for the 2020-21 season.

The 26-year-old has previously represented Bristol City and Manchester City in the Women's Super League.

Emslie previously played under Everton boss Willie Kirk during her time in Bristol and with Scottish club Hibernian.

"He's someone I believe can get the best out of me - and that's what I want to produce at Everton," she said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you