Vaclav Hladky: Salford City sign former St Mirren goalkeeper

Vaclav Hladky in action for St Mirren
Vaclav Hladky's contract with St Mirren expired in June

League Two side Salford City have signed former St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old has joined as a free agent following the end of his 18-month deal with the Scottish top-flight side.

Hladky, who made 59 appearances for the Buddies, told the club website: "English football has always been my big dream so my expectation is huge, so is Salford's.

"I have big targets and Salford has big targets to get promotion every year."

