Vaclav Hladky: Salford City sign former St Mirren goalkeeper

League Two side Salford City have signed former St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old has joined as a free agent following the end of his 18-month deal with the Scottish top-flight side.

Hladky, who made 59 appearances for the Buddies, told the club website: "English football has always been my big dream so my expectation is huge, so is Salford's.

"I have big targets and Salford has big targets to get promotion every year."

