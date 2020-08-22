Danny Newton: Stevenage striker agrees new contract

Danny Newton scored two goals in 10 appearances last season

Stevenage striker Danny Newton has re-signed for the 2020-21 season.

Newton, 29, has scored 24 goals in 90 appearances for the League Two club but was restricted to just 10 appearances last season.

Boss Alex Revell told the club website: "Danny has a great relationship with everyone at the club. We all love his work rate, desire and attitude.

"Danny missed a lot of last season so he has plenty of lost time to make up for and is desperate to get going."