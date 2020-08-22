Danny Newton: Stevenage striker agrees new contract

Danny Newton in action for Stevenage
Danny Newton scored two goals in 10 appearances last season

Stevenage striker Danny Newton has re-signed for the 2020-21 season.

Newton, 29, has scored 24 goals in 90 appearances for the League Two club but was restricted to just 10 appearances last season.

Boss Alex Revell told the club website: "Danny has a great relationship with everyone at the club. We all love his work rate, desire and attitude.

"Danny missed a lot of last season so he has plenty of lost time to make up for and is desperate to get going."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you