Anthony Stokes: Striker signs one-year deal at Livingston

Stokes has lifted the Scottish Cup three times - twice with Celtic and once with Hibs

Former Celtic and Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes has signed a one-year contract with Livingston.

The 32-year-old, capped nine times for Republic of Ireland, arrives as a free agent after a brief spell with Persepolis in Iran was brought to an end by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the end of his third spell at Hibs in 2018, Stokes has played in Greece, Iran and Turkey.

"I like what he brings, the qualities he has got," said manager Gary Holt.

He was talking about the prospect of adding Stokes on Friday, when announcing deals for striker Lars Lokotsch and defender Julien Serrano.

The West Lothian club sold Lyndon Dykes to QPR earlier in the week for what was a club-record fee.

You can view all the latest transfers on our dedicated page.