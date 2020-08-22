Newcastle: Matty Longstaff signs new two-year contract

Matty Longstaff's brother Sean also plays for Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff has signed a new two-year contract.

The 20-year-old, whose deal expired this summer, scored three goals in 15 appearances last season after coming through the Newcastle academy.

He scored the winning goal on his Premier League debut against Manchester United in October.

"It took a bit longer than I'd hoped but I'm really happy it's done now," Longstaff told the club's official website.

"I can't wait to get back to playing at a full St James' Park hopefully soon.

"I spoke to [manager] Steve Bruce and we talked through it and it was a no-brainer after I spoke to him.

"He gave me my chance and I'm really looking forward to working with him and his coaching staff, who were all great with me."

Bruce said: "It's great to see a young local lad from North Shields staying with his boyhood club. It's taken a while, but patience is a virtue and I've always said that I was quietly confident."