Sion Swifts signings are 'natural born goalscorers', says defender McCarter

Sion Swifts defender Tasmin McCarter says the addition of sisters Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness to their squad will add goalscoring ability and experience.

The siblings have joined from Women's Premiership rivals Linfield, who pipped Swifts for the title on goal difference last season.

"We needed to add experience to the squad and they will do us the world of good," said McCarter ahead of this week's start of the 2020 campaign.

"They are natural born goalscorers."

Kirsty, 25, netted 27 times for Linfield in the league last season and is a full Northern Ireland international.

Caitlin, 17, scored 19 goals in her first full season in the Women's Premiership for the Blues.

The commencement of the season has been delayed by four months because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league will now take place over 10 rounds of fixtures for each of the six clubs on successive Wednesdays from 26 August to 11 November.

While the capture of the McGuinness sisters has made the headlines, McCarter explains that a number of players have exited the club for different reasons.

"We are in transition this year - we have lost 16 players from last season because of different commitments," the 27-year-old told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"We had players from America with us last year - that won't happen this year - plus girls going to university and taking up other challenges.

"Kendra McMullan has retired and Tyler Toland has gone to Manchester City - it's hard to replace those players as they are quality players.

"It's good to see the young ones coming up and having the opportunity to go to the bigger clubs though. It's a great experience for them."

McCarter hopes her side can go one better this season after coming so close to toppling Linfield last term.

"It's good to get the league up and running and to win it would be an unbelievable achievement.

"It will have a different feel about it with it being a shortened season so we will have to gel very quickly. We'll give it a go anyhow."