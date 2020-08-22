Champions League: Tough for Glasgow City to repeat run - Scott Booth

Glasgow City could not live with the power and pace of German champions Wolfsburg

Head coach Scott Booth admits it may be difficult for Glasgow City to reach the Women's Champions League quarter-finals again.

The club's second run to the last eight ended with a 9-1 thrashing from Wolfsburg in Spain on Friday.

"It will be interesting to see if that ever happens again, because we know how tough this competition is getting," said former Scotland striker Booth.

"But it is something we will always strive to do."

The part-time Scottish side, playing their first match in five months, were overwhelmed by the German champions.

Booth stressed that he was "really proud" of the players, who put in so much work to get ready for the one-off tie after beating Brondby in the previous round back in October.

"It was one of those games where we made a number of little errors and we were punished for it," said Booth.

"We paid the price against a great team, who are particularly good at going forward and scoring goals. If you don't do everything absolutely perfectly, defensively, then you'll get punished.

"A big defeat tends to flatten everything. It looks like we've been absolutely battered and I don't think we were.

"We played well in phases of the game, shown by the great goal from Lauren Wade.

"We tried to keep a higher line, we didn't just park the bus and we forced them back at times.

"Our first goal in the quarter-finals is a little step forward."